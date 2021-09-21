‘American Underdog’ Trailer: Zachary Levi’s Kurt Warner Needs to Prove Himself to Rams Coach (Video)

In the first trailer for "American Underdog," Kurt Warner (played by Zachary Levi) is called into the office of St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz and is grilled about why he should get the chance to be the team's starting quarterback.

"Go ahead then, tell me," Martz, as played by Chance Kelly, says. "Why a team worth $800 million and with the most complex offense ever built should put you in the driver's seat? You're too old to be a rookie, too green to be a pro. So why in the world would I give you this shot?"

"American Underdog" is a biopic about Warner and how he went from being a grocery store clerk to becoming a Super Bowl champion and MVP. The trailer even shows Levi as Warner stocking shelves and looking fondly at a Wheaties box with a picture of Dan Marino on it. When a colleague asks him if he thinks he can be Marino someday, he then follows up, "Then what are you doing here?"

Also starring in "American Underdog" are Anna Paquin as Warner's wife, Brenda, and Dennis Quaid as legendary NFL coach Dick Vermeil. The film is directed by "I Can Only Imagine" filmmakers The Erwin Brothers and is based on Warner's own autobiography, "All Things Possible," which he co-wrote with Michael Silver.

Kurt Warner is also an executive producer on the film alongside Brenda Warner, Tony Young, Jon Gunn and Sean Devereaux.

Lionsgate plans on releasing "American Underdog" in theaters on Christmas Day. Check out the first trailer for the film here and above.