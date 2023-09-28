“America’s Got Talent” has crowned its newest winner.

As Season 18 of the NBC competition show wrapped up its two-part finale on Wednesday evening, the series unveiled its champion as dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane. After making it to the final round of the show, Stoica and Hurricane won the $1 million grand prize and a headlining performance slot in “America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live” at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stoica and Hurricane were voted as this installment’s winner after wooing over judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara, alongside 10 other finalists who performed during Tuesday night’s two-hour airing.

Fellow finalists including singers Lavender Darcangelo and Putri Ariani, choral groups Mzansi Youth Choir and the 82nd Airborne Chorus, dance groups Murmuration, Chibi Unity and Avantgardey. Comedian Ahren Belisle, magician Anna DeGuzman and acrobatic duo the Ramadhani Brothers were also among the 11 finalists.

Hosted by Terry Crews, “AGT” Season 18 kicked off six weeks of live shows on Tuesday, Aug. 22, which took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Subsequent result shows then aired live on Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Wednesday night’s finale also featured guest performances from chef and television personality Cat Cora, Diane Warren, Jason Derulo, Jon Batiste, Leona Lewis, Thirty Seconds to Mars as well as “America’s Got Talent” season 17 winner the Mayyas.

Hailing from Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, executive producers for “America’s Got Talent” include Simon Cowell, who created the show, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff, with Ke’alohi Lee Lucero and Adam Shapiro serving as co-executive producers.

Auditions for Season 19 of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway, and interested fans can register to appear on the show at www.AGTAuditions.com.