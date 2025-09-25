‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20 Winner Revealed: Who Took Home the $1 Million Prize?

“America’s Got Talent” has crowned its Season 20 winner.

After the 10 finalists took the stage of the NBC competition show for their final performances on Tuesday, Sept. 23, the two-part finale concluded on Wednesday, Sept. 24, when comeback contestant Jessica Sanchez was revealed as the Season 20 winner, taking home the $1 million prize to her family and daughter on the way.

Sanchez was among the 10 finalists that competed in the finale, and went head-to-head against their fellow finalists, which included rappers Mama Duke, Micah Palace and Chris Turner, the Leo High School a cappella choir, singers Jourdan Blue, Steve Ray Ladson, aerial performers Sirca Marea and dancers Team Recycled and LightWire.

The finale performances on Tuesday showcased the 10 finalists by bringing in some special guests, including singers Ciara, who performed “Level Up” with Team Recycled, Leona Lewis, who was joined by Lightwire, Aloe Blacc, who was accompanied by the Leo High School Choir for “The Man,” Manuel Turizo, who collaborated with Micah Palace and The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue of ‘The Script’ reprising Jourdan Blue’s popular audition cover of “Breakeven.”

Sanchez auditioned for the first season of America’s Got Talent back in 2006. She returned to make a comeback for Season 20, but this time nine months pregnant with a daughter of her own. Watch the expectant mother’s finale performance to “Die With A Smile” here.

Additionally, the NBC competition show welcomed back some fan-favorites for the finale, with Season 19 winner Richard Goodall collaborating with Journey’s Neal Schon while trap choir Sainted shared the stage with Mama Duke.

Tuesday’s performances were recapped in the first hour of the “America’s Got Talent” by host Terry Crews before revealing the winner.

“America’s Got Talent” has solidified its place as the No. 1 summer entertainment broadcast for 20 consecutive years, and has also seen gains on social media this season, with the show’s social and YouTube accounts tallying up 1.7 billion video views.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, with Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler serving as executive producers.