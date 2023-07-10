The Film Academy has tapped Tamika Etheart of the Paley Center Media to head up its New York office, TheWrap has confirmed. She’ll begin her new role as director of Member Relations & Global Outreach on Aug. 15.

She succeeds Patrick Harrison, whose departure was announced in April after a long absence. He had been with the Academy since 2001.

The Academy has also hired Erica Bahrenburg, previously of Max, who will serve under Etheart as a senior coordinator of member relations.

Meredith Shea, the academy’s chief membership, impact and industry officer, told employees in an email: “I am thrilled to let you know that we have hired fantastic new team members for both positions. Moving forward, the New York office will report directly into me. We are extremely excited to continue our presence in New York and to work with you all to celebrate cinema and build community.”

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Jeanell English recently stepped down from her role as the Academy’s executive vice president of impact and inclusion.