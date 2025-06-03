Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Recall the Only Time They Came Close to Fighting on ‘Weekend Update’ | Video

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers have been friends for a long time at this point and get along famously. But even they had some “tense” moments here and there during their time on “Saturday Night Live” together.

Stopping by the latest episode of Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast, the duo recalled their chemistry behind the desk while hosting Weekend Update and how nice it was to know they were always going to actually be in the show thanks to the segment. They had a ton of fun hosting the weekly bit together, but Meyers noted that the morning of “SNL” was generally the culprit for any awkward moments they had.

“I feel like the most tense [moments] our chemistry ever had was mornings, Update mornings, bagel times,” Meyers said, with Poehler agreeing. “Because someone had pre-split the jokes, and then there were a few left over that we both wanted. And I feel like there was a real dance of –“

At that, Poehler cut in, saying that she thought she “would have hidden” that part of her — though she conceded that Meyers was likely right.

“I think we were like, ‘Are you going to take that joke? Hmm, I wonder who takes the good joke here,’” she recalled with a laugh.

Of course, Meyers remembered things with a bit more clarity, acting it out for his former co-host.

“Here’s how I saw it from you: It was like, ‘Hmm, that feels like an Amy joke,’” Meyers imitated with faux contemplation. “‘Do you want it?’ And I’d be like, ‘I mean, I would love it, it would mean a lot to me. As a friend, I’m asking for it.’ And you’re like, ‘It’s a real Amy joke.’”

Poehler added that she would then “hex” and “curse” the jokes that did end up going to Meyers in the end. Speaking more seriously, though, both Poehler and Meyers agreed that there were never any real fights between them. In fact, the tense battle over jokes actually spawned a fan-favorite segment.

“Look, ‘Really?!’ came out of that, right?” she said. “We like to be frustrated and irritated, and I don’t mind being frustrated and irritated with people that I’m close to.”

You can watch Meyers’ full appearance on “Good Hang” in the video above.