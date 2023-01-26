Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney, Brad Pitt in Untitled Thriller for Apple

Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan is joining the cast of an upcoming untitled Apple Original Films thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt that will be written, directed and produced by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts.



Ryan’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film will star Clooney and Pitt as two fixers who prefer to work alone who find themselves assigned to the same job. Clooney and Pitt are also producers through their respective production companies, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. Smokehouse’s Grant Heslov is also a producer alongside Watts and his wife, Dianne McGunigle.



Ryan was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for her performance in Ben Affleck’s directorial debut “Gone Baby Gone.” She also received a SAG Award in 2014 as part of the cast of the Best Picture-winning film “Birdman.”



Ryan was recently announced to star in Apple’s “Sugar,” a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. She is represented by The Gersh Agency.