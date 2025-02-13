Amy Schumer’s ‘Kinda Pregnant’ Hits With Young Millennials, Leads Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Last week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report was all about thrills, as edge-of-your-seat action series dominated the Top 10. This week, as we creep ever closer to Valentine’s Day, comedy takes the lead in the form of “Kinda Pregnant.”

The movie stars Amy Schumer as a woman so jealous of her friends’ pregnancies that she resorts to wearing a fake baby bump. Hijinks follow, carried along by Schumer’s unique gifts for physical comedy.

“Kinda Pregnant” was a huge hit for Netflix, drawing 1.6 million households in its first five days. Younger millennial households were more likely to watch the film than other audiences, perhaps as this cohort begins building families (and experiencing similar jealousy) of their own.