Amy Schumer’s ‘Kinda Pregnant’ Debuts With 25.1 Million Views on Netflix

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Netflix viewers are kinda into “Kinda Pregnant.” The rom-com starring Amy Schumer secured 25.1 million views in its first week, making it the most-watched title on Netflix from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10. Those numbers are especially impressive considering that the movie directed by Tyler Spindel was only released last Wednesday.

Typically, comedies prove to be more localized, but that wasn’t the case with “Kinda Pregnant.” The movie hit Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched lists in 92 countries.

For films in English, Schumer’s latest entry was followed by the Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx action comedy “Back in Action,” which secured 9.2