Amy Schumer addressed recent speculation about her “puffy” face in an Instagram post on Thursday, which arose following her run of media appearances this week promoting the new season of her show.

After pointing out that, starting at midnight, you can binge both full seasons of her series “Life & Beth” on Hulu, she wrote, “thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now.”

She explained that she has endometriosis and that “there are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now, but I’m OK.”

Numerous commentators speculated online about her appearance, with many pointing to medical conditions that could be treated using steroids.

Schumer added, “Historically, women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men,” and recommended that people read the book “All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women’s Bodies and Why It Matters Today” by Elizabeth Comen.

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in,” she continued. Schumer said that some days she feels “confident and good as hell” and others “I want to put a bag over my head.”

Schumer said that she feels “strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created,” referring to “Life & Beth,” which costars Michael Cera. She also pointed out that she wrote, starred in and directed the series.

“Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on [Late Night with Jimmy] Fallon, but my face is the headline hahaha anyway,” she wrote. She concluded her post with with the hope that people enjoy both seasons of her dramedy series.

You can watch the full “Tonight Show” interview from earlier this week, including those backup dancers, right here:

All episodes of Season 2 of “Life & Beth” debut on Hulu at 12 a.m. Friday.