Ana de Armas to Replace Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans Romantic Action Film ‘Ghosted’

Ana de Armas is set to join Chris Evans in the cast of “Ghosted,” a romantic, action and adventure film that’s set as an Apple Original Film and is being produced by Skydance Media.

De Armas will also replace Scarlett Johansson in the role, who was originally attached to star when the movie was first reported over the summer. No word was given as to why Johansson had to exit, but Deadline cites her exit as amicable and due to a scheduling conflict.

De Armas and Evans are reuniting after sharing the screen in “Knives Out,” and the two are also meant to star in the Russo Brothers film “The Gray Man.”

Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) is directing the film, and both Evans and de Armas are executive producing.

Plot details for “Ghosted” are being kept under wraps, but the film comes from “Deadpool” and “Zombieland” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also serve as producers.

The film was developed and produced by Skydance, and “Ghosted” will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Jules Daly.

Ana de Armas had a scene-stealing role in the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die,” and she’ll next be seen in the films “Deep Water” and as a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe in the film “Blonde.” She’s also in talks to join the “John Wick” spinoff movie “Ballerina” at Lionsgate.

In addition to “Ghosted,” Apple and Skydance Media’s partnership includes “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” the next film from director Peter Farrelly that stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. Apple and Skydance Animation also have a multi-year partnership on animated films and series, including the show “Blush” and the features “Luck” and “Spellbound.” The partnership also includes a two-season order for the series “The Search for WondLa.”

Ana de Armas is represented by CAA and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

Deadline first reported the news.