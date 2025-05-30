Ana De Armas Says European Audiences Differ From American Because ‘They Know About Cinema and They Have Good Taste’ | Video

Ana de Armas knows the difference between European and American moviegoers – “good taste.”

During her “Hot Ones” interview Thursday, host Sean Evans asked the “Ballerina” star if she noticed a difference between “what somebody who buys a movie ticket in Madrid is looking for vs. someone in L.A.” The actress said that American cinema has a greater influence in Europe than European cinema does here, but that with European moviegoers, it comes down to taste.

“The influence of American cinema in Europe is stronger I would say,” de Armas began. “Europeans like European films I would say. I think Europeans also – or Spanish people – have a pretty wide spectrum of, they know about cinema, and they have good taste.”

De Armas appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film “Ballerina,” an action-forward spinoff set in the “John Wick” universe. The story takes place concurrent to the events of “John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” The trailer teased that Keanu Reeves, who has played the titular John Wick in four films, will also appear in the feature.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows Eve Macarro (de Armas), “a ballerina-turned-assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma, as she seeks revenge for her father’s death. “

“Ballerina” also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane. It is directed by Len Wiseman and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski.

The film also posthumously features Lance Reddick in his last screen role. The actor died in 2023 at age 60.

“Ballerina” releases in theaters June 6.