‘Ballerina’ Gets June Release in China

“Ballerina,” the new film from the world of “John Wick,” has been accepted for release in China and will be released on June 6, simultaneously with the release in North America, the studio announced on Thursday.

Huahua Media will distribute the “John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas

“Ballerina” seeks to expand the 10-year-old assassin universe beyond the titular protagonist played by Keanu Reeves. Set during the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3,” “Ballerina” stars Ana De Armas as a revenge seeker who is trained in a secret ballet school that doubles as an assassin academy.

As the film’s trailer teases, Reeves also appears in the film as Wick.. Addtional cast include Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.

Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, based on characters by Derek Kolstad, the film is  produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski.

