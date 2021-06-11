Ana Fabrega Joins Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake

Comedian and “Los Espookys” co-creator Ana Fabrega has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and Plan B’s “Father of the Bride” remake alongside star Andy Garcia, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Fabrega joins a cast that includes Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Enrique Murciano and Macarena Achaga. Details about Fabrega’s role are being kept under wraps.

Gaz Alazraki is directing the film that will revolve around a Cuban-American family. Screenwriter Matt Lopez is writing the script, drawing from his experience of years of attending Cuban weddings.

“Father of the Bride” was a remake of the 1950 original film that starred Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. The 1991 version of the film starred Steve Martin as George Banks, a doting father who is reluctant to let go of his daughter when he discovers she’s getting married, and Diane Keaton as George’s wife, Nina.

The 1991 version of “Father of the Bride” grossed $89 million domestically at the box office. A 1995 sequel followed and grossed $76 million domestically.

Executives Jesse Ehrman and Paul Perez will oversee development of the project at Warner Bros.

Ana Fabrega is a Brooklyn-based comedian who co-created, co-wrote and stars in the HBO show “Los Espookys,” currently in production on Season 2. She previously wrote on truTV’s “The Chris Gethard Show” and has appeared on IFC’s “Portlandia,” HBO’s “High Maintenance” and truTV’s “At Home with Amy Sedaris.”

Fabrega is repped by Anthony Ippolito at Principal Entertainment and Melissa Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, L.L.P.