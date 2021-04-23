Gloria Estefan Joins Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake

Cuban-American singer and actress Gloria Estefan has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and Plan B’s “Father of the Bride” remake alongside star Andy Garcia, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Gaz Alazraki is directing the film that also recently cast Adria Arjona as the bride-to-be. Estefan will play the mother of the bride and Garcia’s wife in the film.

The movie will revolve around a Cuban-American family, and screenwriter Matt Lopez is writing the script, drawing from his experience of years of attending Cuban weddings.

“Father of the Bride” was a remake of the 1950 original film that starred Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. The 1991 version of the film starred Steve Martin as George Banks, a doting father who is reluctant to let go of his daughter when he discovers she’s getting married. Diane Keaton also starred in the 1991 film as George’s wife, Nina.

The 1991 version of “Father of the Bride” grossed $89 million domestically at the box office. A 1995 sequel followed and grossed $76 million domestically.

Executives Jesse Ehrman and Paul Perez will oversee development of the project at Warner Bros.

As an actress, Gloria Estefan is known for her work in “Music of the Heart” from 1999, and she more recently starred in 2017’s “A Change of Heart” and had a brief stint on the series “One Day at a Time.” As a musician though she’s an icon, having won three Grammys, scored countless hits on both the Latin and pop charts, and she also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Kennedy Center Honors.

