“Anatomy of a Fall,” which won the Palme d’Or (and also the Palme Dog) at the Cannes Film Festival this past summer, is opening in the U.S. on Oct. 13. And ahead of its theatrical debut, its American distributor Neon has released a brand-new, nerve-shredding trailer (watch it above).

In “Anatomy of a Fall” Sandra Hüller (who also stars in another buzzy fall title that originally debuted at Cannes, A24’s “The Zone of Interest”) plays a woman who lives alone with her husband and young son in the French Alps.

When her husband dies in the snow, seemingly from a fall, she goes from being a grieving widow to a prime suspect. Who can you trust? Especially when the only “eyewitnesses” are the couple’s blind son and the dog?

When the movie debuted at Cannes in May it was a sensation and quickly snapped by Neon for stateside distribution. Our review was slightly more subdued but still enthusiastic: “Part thorny family story, part whodunit, part courtroom drama and part meditation on the nature of truth and fiction, Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ takes two hours of conversations and makes them both provocative and propulsive.”

Neon had previously acquired Palme d’Or winners “Triangle of Sadness,” “Titane” and “Parasite” (which would go on to win the Best Picture and Best International Feature Oscar). In addition to “Anatomy of a Fall,” Neon looks to be a part of the awards conversation thanks to “Eileen” (out Dec. 1), based on the Ottessa Moshfegh novel and starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway, and Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” starring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley (out on Christmas Day).

“Anatomy of a Fall,” which also stars Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz and the very good dog Messi, will be in theaters on Oct. 13.