‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Live Read Planned by Film Independent and Neon for Valentine’s Day

The production will be co-directed by Justine Triet herself

Anatomy of a Fall
Neon

Ready to fall for “Anatomy of a Fall” all over again?

Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the Spirit Awards and Film Independent Presents, has partnered with The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to present a live read of Neon’s Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Justine Triet will co-direct the reimagined and recast stage reading at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ Bram Goldsmith Theater on Feb. 14.

Sandra Huller
“Nothing says ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ quite like a dead body outside a Swiss ski chalet, and nothing says independent film is alive and well quite like Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue our Live Read program with a staged reading of this remarkable script, directed by Triet herself.”

Since debuting at last year’s Cannes, where it won both won the Palme d’Or and the Palm Dog Award, “Anatomy of a Fall,” which is part courtroom drama, part thriller and part marital exploration, has won two Golden Globe Awards, been nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress (for Sandra Hüller’s remarkable performance).

It’s unclear who will be cast in this new version of “Anatomy of a Fall,” but these live readings always feature some fun performers in the mix.

Justine Triet
