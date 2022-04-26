‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Unseats ‘Bridgerton’ for Most-Viewed English Language Show of the Week on Netflix

“Anatomy of a Scandal,” the David E. Kelley series starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery, has unseated “Bridgerton” Season 2 for most-viewed English language show of the week globally on Netflix.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” racked up 75.56 million hours viewed, making it No. 1 on the English language TV Top 10 List. It was also in the top 10 in 89 countries. “Anatomy of a Scandal” also made it to No. 1 on the U.S. weekly chart.

“Bridgerton” Season 2, starring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, landed in second place on the global chart, with 46.13 million hours viewed for the week ending April 24.

Since Season 2 premiered last month, Netflix subscribers have tuned in for 656.16 million hours. Last week, Netflix announced “Bridgerton” Season 2 had become the most-watched English language show ever on Netflix, with “Bridgerton” Season 1 a close second. It landed fourth on the U.S. chart for the week.

Other top 10 series on the global list are “Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” in third, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” in fourth, “Selling Sunset” Season 5 in fifth, “Bridgerton” Season 1 in sixth, “Hearstopper” in seventh, “The Creature Cases” in eighth, “Married at First Sight” in ninth, and “Our Great National Parks,” hosted by former President Barack Obama in tenth.

The U.S. chart for the week is as follows: