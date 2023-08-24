‘And Just Like That’ Fans Celebrate Samantha’s Return: ‘The World Is F–king Healing’

Kim Cattrall’s cameo in “And Just Like That” may have been brief, but it’s struck a chord with viewers. Fans of the “Sex and the City” spinoff took to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, to gush over Samantha Jones’ return.

Samantha’s return happens at the beginning of Season 2’s “The Last Supper Part Two: Entree.” As Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) prepares her apartment for her big dinner party, she gets a call from one of her oldest friends. That’s when the London-based Samantha reveals she planned to surprise Carrie at her dinner party but due to a three-hour flight delay, she won’t be able to make the event.

Though the scene only lasts a couple minutes, Samantha drops the word “fabulous” repeatedly and is shown in a stunning number from costume designer Patricia Field. “And Just Like That” viewers were quick to sing her parises.

One X user proclaimed that “the world is f–king healing” thanks to Samantha Jones’ return. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” another user wrote. Jarett Wieselman, a former BuzzFeed editor and current social media director for Netflix, noted that the cameo was “more perfect than I ever expected.”

Kim Cattrall said she “doesn’t even want to be in a situation for even an hour where I'm not enjoying myself”.



I’m glad she spared a few moments of discomfort for the #AndJustLikeThat finale.



Wishful thinking that Samantha Jones can fully return for season 3 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ETR3WF0gr2 — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) August 24, 2023

But not all reactions have been as positive. One user, who clocked Samantha’s Annabelle Bronstein joke, lamented about how brief the cameo was.

During her conversation with Carrie, Samantha puts on an exaggerated British accent and pretends to be Annabelle Bronstein, the woman she pretended to be in order to gain access to an exclusive pool in “Boy, Interrupted.”

#AndJustLikeThat Samantha was there, and just like that, Samantha was gone…

Lovely to see Annabelle Bronstein aka Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall back "on the 'telly" however briefly it was. pic.twitter.com/C9YHgGO4N7 — Karen (@CallMeMissRoss) August 24, 2023

Chief TV critic for Rolling Stone Alan Sepinwall also joked that the cameo should have been more like “The Good Wife’s” infamous bar scene, a dig at the bad blood between “Sex and the City” stars Parker and Cattrall. (Archie Panjabi and Julianna Margulies shot their last “Good Wife” scene separately, requiring the two shots to be clumsily stitched together. The odd moment sparked rumors that there was a feud between the two actors for years.)

More than a bit disappointed that the And Just Like That s2 finale didn't attempt this for the Samantha/Carrie conversation: pic.twitter.com/eSqQ7VVhgw — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) August 24, 2023

Though Samantha Jones’ return has been embraced with open arms, it’s unlikely that Cattrall will return to “And Just Like That” for good. During an interview on “Today,” Cattrall shut down a question about whether she will return to the series for good, saying, “That’s as far as I’m going to go.”