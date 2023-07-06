Charlotte isn’t the same woman we first met in “Sex and the City.” According to “And Just Like That” star Kristin Davis, “she’s grown” in many ways. That includes sexually.

For Davis, it was important to showcase Charlotte’s more open views on sex from the start, including her sensually kissing Harry during Season 2’s opening montage. “I wanted to show that Charlotte has become grounded in her own sexuality, in her own body, through her relationship with Harry,” Davis told TheWrap.

“It’s a wonderful thing to have the right partner and flourish in your own sexuality. That helps you then with your daughters, you know what I’m saying? It’s like a domino effect,” Davis added.

Charlotte’s evolution is especially apparent in Season 2’s fourth episode, “ALIVE!” After her husband Harry (Evan Handler) stops producing semen, Charlotte and Harry devote themselves to fixing their “problem.” Naturally, Charlotte tells her best friends all about it, sparing no detail. Over the course of two minutes the once-prudish Charlotte refers to semen as everything from “a special treat” and “mayo” to “the confetti at a parade.” As shocking as it may be for fans, it showcases how comfortable Charlotte is with her husband.

And if Davis has anything to say about it, that marital bliss will last. “People always ask me ‘Oh, yeah, something’s going to happen.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, nothing’s going to happen like that,'” Davis said, describing Harry as an important part of the Max spin-off series’ “tapestry of our characters.”

Part of that is because Harry marks the finish line of Charlotte’s complicated romantic history. After her picture-perfect marriage with Trey (Kyle MacLachlan) failed, Harry showed Charlotte what true romantic happiness looked like. “It’s wonderful to see it. It’s wonderful to play,” Davis said.

The other part of Harry’s pivotal role in “And Just Like That” is that the character is based on someone close to production.

“I don’t know if I should say this, but Harry is based on a certain person. I’m not going to say who it is because I feel like it would be too much. But all of our writers contribute their own stories to our characters,” Davis said. “Our Harry is based on certain person who’s in in our writers’ lives and who we all really, really love. So from that perspective, it really is like a great combination of actor and source material.”

“And Just Like That” streams new episodes Thursdays on Max.