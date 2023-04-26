“And Just Like That,” the hit “Sex and the City” spinoff from HBO Max (soon to be just Max), dropped its first Season 2 teaser trailer Wednesday, showcasing the glamorous, casual sex-filled life of our widowed hero Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) — only for it to be interrupted by a reunion with her ex-fiance Aidan (John Corbett).

Along with its teaser, the streamer revealed that the series will return this June.

The series stars original “Sex and the City” cast members Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — all of whom also executive produce with Michael Patrick King. Joining them are returning series regulars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

The last we saw of Corbett’s Aidan was in the franchise’s “Sex And The City 2” feature film in 2010, which had Carrie running into him in Abu Dhabi.

Notably absent from “And Just Like That” is Kim Cattrall, who was Emmy-nominated for her portrayal of the group’s fourth New York vixen, Samantha Jones, throughout the six-season run of “Sex and the City.” While Samantha was mentioned in passing throughout “And Just Like That” Season 1 — and even began texting Carrie in the season finale — this Season 2 teaser gives no indication of her return.

Additional EPs on Max’s sequel series are John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. Directors included King, Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Rottenberg.

The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

Watch the series’ first Season 2 teaser in the video above.