‘And Just Like That’ Star Sarita Choudhury Unpacks Seema’s Matchmaker Woes: ‘I’m Glad She Was Tested’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “And Just Like That” Season 3, Episode 2.

Since its very first episode, “Sex and the City” grappled with a question that has haunted women for eons: Should you settle? It’s a conundrum that’s haunted Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and — to a lesser degree — Samantha over the decades. But in the third season of “And Just Like That,” it’s a problem that belongs wholly to Sarita Choudhury’s fearless and fabulous Seema.

After breaking off a relationship with the handsome but work-obsessed Ravi (Armin Amiri), Seema’s coworker sets her up with a matchmaker in Episode 2. The matchmaker’s advice to wear pastels and stay quiet and bubbly horrifies Seema to her core. But though she disagrees with the other woman and leaves with no notable dates, it’s an experience that forces Seema to re-evaluate her love life.

“I’m glad she was tested. Playing her is so much fun, but I don’t want her to become Superwoman. I want her to be real. When the matchmaker calls her out and is like, ‘How’s this going for you?’ It’s hard to say, ‘It’s going great,’” Choudhury said. “It’s good. She’s going to try these other things. They’re going to fail. She’s going to go back to being Seema and fantastic. But I liked [the episode] because it showed that she was like, ‘God, Manhattan is a tough place for love.’ Or the world is or this age is.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudury in “And Just Like That.” (Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

And if you’ve noticed that Season 3 of “And Just Like That” feels a bit different than seasons past, you’re not alone. Choudhury feels it too.

“[Seema’s] friendship with Carrie, I feel like before it was a bit more me telling her something or helping her with something in her life, or vice versa. I feel now it’s developed into us both talking about ‘This is happening in my life.’ It’s like this deep conversation of them expressing [themselves] as opposed to the typical TV friendship,” Choudhury told TheWrap.

Choudhury credited the deepening of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Seema’s relationship to the blocking this season. Instead of scenes featuring the characters talking to each other one-on-one, Season 3 is filled with more scenes of Seema and Carrie taking walks or sitting beside each other.

“I suggest to anyone who wants to talk about deep things, you face frontally, you don’t face each other,” Choudhury said. “I never realized it until I’m talking to you, but I realize there’s a lot of those moments which allow them to be individuals sharing as opposed to, ‘Oh, guess what? I need help in this.’ It’s interesting. I like their friendship and how it’s developed.”

Seema and Carrie’s relationship isn’t the only part of the series that’s developed in Season 3.

