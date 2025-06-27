‘And Just Like That’ Star Kristin Davis, Creator Unpack Charlotte’s Shocking Health Twist

Note: This story contains spoilers from “And Just Like That” Season 3, Episode 5.

“And Just Like That” threw a wrench on Charlotte’s picture perfect family life in Season 3, with a heart-wrenching health twist she’ll have to keep secret — for now.

In Episode 5, titled “Under the Table,” Charlotte (Kristin Davis) learned that her husband Harry (Evan Handler) was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He quickly reassures her that he has a good prognosis, as the doctors caught it early and his form of the disease has a 98% survival rate. But that does little to soothe her fears, especially after he makes her promise not to tell anyone, including her friends and their kids.

“People get all kinds of unexpected health news. This is true to life,” Davis told TheWrap of the twist. “She holds Harry in such a sacred place, and this family that she’s created, it would be very scary for her to feel like she might lose that.”

The news hit the Goldenblatt household as they prepared for a joint glamping trip with Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) and her family. With the diagnosis secret on her mind, Charlotte found herself lashing out at her kids when they shared their hesitation to go on the trip. In fact, even Harry ended up not being enthusiastic about the trip after being attacked by mosquitoes, leading Charlotte to take a walk on her own. Lisa, who was also having a disagreement with her husband over the new editor of her docuseries, ended up commiserating with her friend. Though Charlotte did not share the reason for being more distant than usual, Lisa still gave her support.

“Charlotte has been the grounded support for everyone for the last two years, so we knew from the writing point of view it was time for her to need support,” showrunner Michael Patrick King added.

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler in “And Just Like That.” (Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

King said that the initial shock of the Harry news stunted Charlotte, and sets off a very “Sex and the City” version of the health scare storyline as the marriage is tested when their intimate connection is challenged. Davis also teased that as a known and loving caretaker, having the love of her life dealing with cancer will push her like never before.

But King assured the story won’t get too tragic, adding, “Do you think I’m going to kill Harry?”

“And Just Like That” releases new episodes Thursdays on Max.