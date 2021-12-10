‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That…’ Has HBO Max’s Best Series Debut Ever

And just like that, the “Sex and the City” revival series scored HBO Max’s “best debut day of any series” on the streaming platform to date since its May 2020 launch, including both HBO and HBO Max originals.

Per HBO Max, “And Just Like That’s” “24-hour performance ranks in the Top 10 of all movies and series debuts on HBO Max since launch. The series also saw the most ‘first views’ of any new original series on HBO Max and was the top title on the platform Thursday, with the debut episodes ranking first and second among all individual assets.”

To give those stats a bit of context, because no actual viewership numbers were provided by the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service: HBO Max and HBO had a combined 45.2 million U.S. subscribers as of the end of Q3, parent company AT&T revealed in October.

According to HBO Max, the original “Sex and the City” has seen a boost in viewership in connection with the “And Just Like That…” premiere, “ranking 11th overall on the service and up 59% versus last week.”

The 10-episode “And Just Like That…,” which debuted its first two episodes Dec. 9, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The absence of the fourth major original “Sex and the City” character, Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall, who famously did not get along with Parker), is explained in the first few minutes of the sequel series’ premiere, which you can read about here. (No, she didn’t get killed off — but someone else did.)

Along with Parker, Nixon and Davis, the cast for “And Just Like That” includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson (who died before production had wrapped on the show) and Evan Handler.

The remaining eight episodes of “And Just Like That” will premiere weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max.

“And Just Like That” hails from Michael Patrick King, writer and executive producer on HBO’s original iconic series “Sex and the City.” Other executive producers include Parker, Davis and Nixon, as well as Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi. The writers are King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.

The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.