Amazon Studios is developing a TV series based on “Vanderbilt,” the historical novel written by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, the studio announced Wednesday.

Based on the history of Cooper’s famous family, “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” will trace 400 years of the CNN anchor’s maternal lineage, beginning with patriarch Cornelius ‘Commodore’ Vanderbilt and leading to his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Cooper is attached as an executive producer.

The official logline is as follows: “From the family’s humble beginnings in New Amsterdam, patriarch Cornelius ‘Commodore’ Vanderbilt weaponized cunning, cutthroat business tactics to amass unimaginable wealth leading to power struggles between heirs over control, salacious scandals and financial ruin. That is, until Gloria, the last of the Vanderbilts, rises above her family’s complicated history, and personal tragedy to pave her own path as an artist and fashion designer.”

Littleton Road Productions’ Patrick Macmanus will serve as creator, writer and executive producer alongside executive producers Cooper and Littleton Road Productions’ Kelly Funke.

“Vanderbilt,” which will be released on Prime Video, is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon Studios.

Currently serving as an anchor at CNN and a correspondent for CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Cooper has also co-authored “The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss” with his mother. Cooper received 18 Emmy awards.

Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions has previously produced “Dr. Death” and “The Girl From Plainville” through his overall deal with UCP.

Cooper is repped by UTA and Janklow & Nesbit Associates and Macmanus is represented by UTA, The Cartel and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.