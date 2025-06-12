‘Andor’ Finale Boosts Viewership to Lead Nielsen Streaming Charts With 931 Million Viewing Minutes

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” debuted its second season to 680 million viewing minutes

Diego Luna in "Andor" Season 2, Episode 9 (Lucasfilm)
Diego Luna in "Andor" Season 2, Episode 9 (Lucasfilm)

The conclusion of “Andor’s” second and final season boosted viewing for “Andor” to lead Nielsen’s most-watched streaming chart.

As Disney+ dropped the final three episodes of “Andor” Season 2 on May 13, “Andor” scored 931 million viewing minutes during the week of May 12, according to Nielsen, marking the highest weekly viewing for the series to date.

Elevated viewership during release of the finale builds upon “Andor’s” successful streaming run this season, with the series seeing new weekly streaming viewership highs each week since its Season 2 premiere on April 22, which “Andor” then broke as it released a new batch of episodes each subsequent Tuesday.

