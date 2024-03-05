After a successful run last year that saw seasons of “The Mandalorian,” “WandaVision” and “Loki” hit home video on Blu-ray and 4K UHD, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios are ready to do it again with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and, crucially, “Andor.”

The Disney+ series will be available to purchase on April 30 and will be up for pre-order starting March 12. Each of these new releases will be available domestically on 4K UHD and Blu-ray Steelbook, with brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” follows the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” with Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson/the Falcon and Sebastian Stan returning as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, “Moon Knight” introduces an all-new hero in Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a museum employee who becomes possessed by an Egyptian god. He also has split personality disorder.

Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian” continues the adventures of the titular masked hero (Pedro Pascal) as he attempts to raise his adopted son Grogu and maintain peace in his corner of the galaxy. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” saw Ewan McGregor return to the title role, filling in some of the time from the end of the prequels to the events of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” And “Andor,” one of the greatest “Star Wars” stories ever, follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he goes from a smuggler to a revolutionary in the lead up to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Each of the new releases is packed with bonus features, from documentaries and gag reels to visual effects breakdowns, which go beyond the shows to illuminate the process that brought them to the screen.

“Andor,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Mandalorian,” “Moon Knight” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will all hit store shelves and digital retailers on April 30.