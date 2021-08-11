Andre Braugher Joins Weinstein Investigation Film ‘She Said’ as New York Times Editor Dean Baquet

Andre Braugher has joined the cast of the Harvey Weinstein investigation film “She Said,” and he will portray New York Times editor Dean Baquet in the film.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star joins a cast that includes Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Weinstein scandal and helped usher in the #MeToo movement. Patricia Clarkson also stars in the film.

The film is specifically based on the book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” and Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz (“Ida”) adapted the screenplay. “She Said” is being directed by Maria Schrader, an Emmy winner for Netflix’s “Unorthodox.”

Braugher will reprise his role as Raymond Holt in the final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” premiering Thursday. He’s also an Emmy winner for the series “Life on the Street” and the TV movie “Thief,” and he’s been Emmy nominated for “Nine-Nine” four times.

Variety first reported the news.

More to come…