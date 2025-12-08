Andrea Linares to Anchor Fox News’ Spanish-Language Program Fox Noticias | Exclusive

Emmy-nominated journalist Andrea Linares has joined Fox News Media’s Spanish-language program “Fox Noticias” as an anchor, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The former TelevisaUnivision anchor will be based in Miami as she leads the program. Linares began her role Monday, replacing Rachel Campos-Duffy. The founding anchor will leave her post to focus on her role on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” being part of potential Fox Noticias digital specials, as well as a forthcoming book due next year.

“I am honored to join such a terrific team at ‘Fox Noticias’ and Fox News to continue telling important stories that matter and impact the Hispanic community in South Florida and throughout the country,” Linares said.

“We are very excited to welcome Andrea to our team on Fox Noticias and we are confident her reporting will resonate with our Latino audience,” Senior Vice President John Sylvester said of Linares’ appointment.

Linares joins Fox from TelevisaUnivision, where she served as a news anchor since 2016. There she anchored a daily two-hour newscast interviewing politicians including then Senator Marco Rubio. Before that she served as a news anchor for Univision’s Fusion TV.

The news anchor has a long history in Miami. From 2010 to 2016, she worked as a news anchor at WGEN-TV there and also spent time at WSBS-TV as a reporter She started her career at WLTV in Miami, serving as a general assignment reporter. Linares graduated from the University of Miami in 2008.

Fox Noticias also announced that it will launch new Spanish-language digital-first programs in early 2026. The offerings range from weekly digital videos to audio programming, covering entertainment, sports and politics. The digital programs will debut in February.

The media company will also lean into short-form news content releasing one-minute news updates multiple times a day across digital, social and podcast platforms, as well as a dedicated channel on WhatsApp.