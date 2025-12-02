Fox News Promotes Aishah Hasnie to Anchor, White House Correspondent

Fox News on Tuesday named congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie its newest White House correspondent and Saturday anchor, where she will lead a weekly two-hour show.

Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a statement that Hasnie’s “knowledge of Washington makes her a perfect addition to our stellar White House team of correspondents.”

“We are confident she will excel in the anchor chair as well,” he added.

Hasnie, who joined the conservative-leaning network in 2019, has worked as a senior national correspondent and covered both the 2020 and 2024 campaigns before her current role on Capitol Hill. She previously worked at WXIN, Fox’s Indianapolis affiliate, and CBS affiliate WANE in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to deliver critical information to our viewers across the country in the anchor chair and honored to join our prestigious White House correspondent team,” she said in a statement.

Fox News has made more use of its correspondents and analysts in recent months as it reshuffles its programming. It launched a new weekend show with correspondents Jacqui Heinrich and Peter Doocy in September, “The Sunday Briefing,” to replace its long-running “MediaBuzz,” while analyst Kayleigh McEnany was given a two-hour Saturday morning show, “Saturday in America.” Johnny “Joey” Jones and Tomi Lahren were also named the permanent hosts for “The Big Weekend Show.”

The network last month named Bill Melugin as a congressional correspondent after a stint in Los Angeles reporting on the border and immigration.