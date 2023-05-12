“We Live in Time,” an original romantic drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, will be distributed theatrically in North America courtesy of A24, TheWrap confirmed. The indie powerhouse, whose “Everything Everywhere All at Once” just won a slew of Oscars including Best Picture, nabbed rights to the StudioCanal production which is currently filming in London. Helmed by John Crowley and penned by Nick Payne, plot details are currently shrouded in mystery.

Film4 is co-financing with StudioCanal, who will produce the picture with Sunny March. EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are overseeing for StudioCanal.

Crowley directed Saoirse Ronan’s Oscar-nominated epic “Brooklyn” in 2015 and helmed the Ansel Elgort-starring adaptation of “The Goldfinch” in 2019. He directed “Boy A” in 2007, which would feature Garfield in the actor’s breakout role; they both won BAFTAs for their effort. Garfield went on to star in films like “The Social Network,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Silence,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” earning a Best Actor Oscar nomination for the last two.

Pugh broke out with a 2019 triple whammy — “Fighting for My Family,” “Midsommar” and (an Oscar-nominated turn in) “Little Women.” She has since starred in “Black Widow,” “Don’t Worry Darling” and “A Good Person.” She’ll appear later this year in Chris Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and “Dune Part II.”

This news was first reported by Deadline