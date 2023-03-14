Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield – who co-presented at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony – are set to star in “We Live in Time” for StudioCanal and director John Crowley.

Plot details are under wraps for now but the film is being described as a funny and emotional love story. Production is tentatively expected to start later this year.

Nick Payne will write the screenplay, which StudioCanal developed and will produce with Sunny March. The studio’s EVP of Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP of Global Production, Joe Naftalin are overseeing the film.

Pugh’s recent projects include “Don’t Worry Darling” and “The Wonder.” Her busy slate includes “A Good Person,” Christopher Nolan’s star-studded “Oppenheimer,” “Dune Part 2” and Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” She is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Garfield starred in FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” and was nominated for an Oscar the previous year for his work in “Tick… Tick… Boom!” The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” star will next play entrepreneur Richard Branson in the limited series “Hot Air.” He’s repped by CAA and Gordon and French.

Crowley is best known for directing Saoirse Ronan in 2015’s “Brooklyn”; other credits include the series “Modern Love” and “True Detective,” as well as an adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” He is repped by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.