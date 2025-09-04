Andrew Garfield to Star in Paul Greengrass’ Untitled Medieval England Film

Focus Features will distribute the film, which also stars Katherine Waterston

Andrew Garfield is set to star alongside Katherine Waterston in Paul Greengrass’ upcoming untitled period war film set in medieval England, which Jason Blum will produce through Blumhouse and Focus Features will distribute domestically.

Garfield will play a legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of 14th century monarch King Richard II, whose downfall became the basis of a drama written by William Shakespeare. As the war burns across England, the rebel forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival.

Production on the film is set to begin this fall, with Greengrass and Blum producing alongside Gregory Goodman and Joanna Kaye.

Greengrass’ next film, “The Lost Bus” starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, is set to premiere at TIFF this weekend and will be released in theaters on Sept. 19 before arriving on Apple TV+ on Oct. 3.

Focus will have a busy slate in the last third of 2025, including several expected awards contenders like Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” and Ronan Day-Lewis’ “Anemone,” which will be his father Daniel Day-Lewis’ first film since retiring in 2017. The studio will also release “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” the third and final film based on the hit British period TV series, later this month.

