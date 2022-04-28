Andrew Garfield fans can rest easy — the actor is not actually retiring. He’s just taking a month or two off for vacation.

The “Spider-Man” actor stopped by “The View” on Thursday with his “Under the Banner of Heaven” co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, but before the duo could get into their new true crime series, Joy Behar wanted reassurances from Garfield.

In a recent interview with Variety, Garfield said “I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile.” Naturally, some took his words to mean that he’s retiring from acting. And, when Behar pressed him on the idea, Garfield did initially lean into it.

“Yeah I’m retiring officially,” he said seriously. “No, I’m done. I have no desire to — I have enough money just to live in a camper van for the rest of my life and I’m done.”

As the women laughed at the notion, and pushed him further, Garfield finally broke.

“No, no, I mean, I don’t know where that came from,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just having a holiday.”

Behar pointed out how Daniel Day-Lewis retired in 2017, so she could see how people might twist Garfield’s meaning. And at that, the actor took a moment to beg Day-Lewis to “come back to us.” But eventually, Garfield gave a bit more of a concrete timeline for his break.

“I’ve been working hard, and I’ve been loving the work I’ve been doing, but also, you know, I need to take a month or so,” he said. “A month. A month of a break, maybe two. I’m not retiring.”

Garfield was heavy on the Oscars campaign trail for “tick, tick… BOOM!” while also promoting “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” last fall, and that’s before his role in December’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was revealed and led to even more press. So yeah, the guy deserves a rest.

Later in the show, host Sara Haines pushed Garfield to give an honest answer on whether he’d suit up as Spidey again in the future, to which he joking reiterated that he is actually retiring.