We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Andrew Garfield to Star as Richard Branson in Limited Series From Director David Leitch

The series, titled ”Hot Air,“ follows the rise of Virgin Airways

| July 15, 2022 @ 10:45 AM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Andrew Garfield attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield will star as Richard Branson in a limited series titled “Hot Air” from Universal International Studios.

David Leicht, who directed “Deadpool 2,” is set to helm the series, which is currently being shopped across the streaming marketplace, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news.

“Hot Air” will be a six-part series written by Jon Croker and based on the book “Dirty Tricks” by award-winning investigative journalist Martyn Gregory. It tells the story of billionaire Branson and the fascinating, outrageous rise of Virgin Airways, Deadline reported Friday.

Adam Scott Joins ‘Madame Web’ With Dakota Johnson at Sony
Also Read:
Adam Scott Joins ‘Madame Web’ With Dakota Johnson at Sony

Croker and Garfield will also executive produce the series with 87North, as well as U.K.-based Two&Two and StoryFirst.

Garfield recently landed his second Oscar nomination and his first Emmy nomination in the same year for his roles in “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Under the Banner Of Heaven,” respectively. He also recently reprised his role as Peter Parker for Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and starred alongside Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.”

Garfield is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Leicht is repped by Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2022
Also Read:
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2022

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP