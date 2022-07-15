Andrew Garfield will star as Richard Branson in a limited series titled “Hot Air” from Universal International Studios.

David Leicht, who directed “Deadpool 2,” is set to helm the series, which is currently being shopped across the streaming marketplace, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news.

“Hot Air” will be a six-part series written by Jon Croker and based on the book “Dirty Tricks” by award-winning investigative journalist Martyn Gregory. It tells the story of billionaire Branson and the fascinating, outrageous rise of Virgin Airways, Deadline reported Friday.

Croker and Garfield will also executive produce the series with 87North, as well as U.K.-based Two&Two and StoryFirst.

Garfield recently landed his second Oscar nomination and his first Emmy nomination in the same year for his roles in “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Under the Banner Of Heaven,” respectively. He also recently reprised his role as Peter Parker for Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and starred alongside Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.”

Garfield is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Leicht is repped by Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.