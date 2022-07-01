A new month has arrived, which means a fresh batch of movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix. Most monumentally, the beginning of the month sees the conclusion of “Stranger Things 4,” which began back in May but is just now finishing up. (There’ll be one more season before the series winds down.) Other new Netflix original series this month include the horror-comedy “Boo, Bitch,” the fourth season of “Virgin River” and the fifth season of all-ages animated spin-off “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (which we’ve heard has some surprising connections to this summer’s blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion”).

On the Netflix original films side of things, the biggest new release is undoubtedly “The Gray Man.” A nonstop action extravaganza from Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo behind “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgmane,” it stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling as dueling spies. There’s also a new version of the Jane Austen classic “Persuasion,” and for the entire family, “The Sea Beast,” a new animated adventure from Chris Williams, the director of “Big Hero 6” and co-director of “Moana.” It’s a new favorite.

And in terms of older movies to watch, there are a ton of terrific options this July, from “GoodFellas” and “Catch Me If You Can” to “Natural Born Killers” and “Police Academy.” (Other standouts: “Seven, “Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and the 2016 reboot/sequel “Blair Witch.”) Truly, something for everybody!

Netflix

July 1

“Stranger Things 4:” Volume 2 (Netflix Series)

“A Call to Spy”

“Big Daddy”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Boogie Nights”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Deliverance”

“Falls Around Her”

“Final Score”

“GoodFellas”

“I Am Legend”

“Insidious”

“LOL”

“Mean Girls”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Natural Born Killers”

“Old School”

“Police Academy”

“Semi-Pro”

“Seven”

“Snatch”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“The Terminal”

“Vampires”

“Wyatt Earp”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

July 3

“Blair Witch” (2016)

July 4

“Leave No Trace”

July 6

“Control Z:” Season 3 (Netflix Series)

“Girl in the Picture” (Netflix Documentary)

“Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” (Netflix Film)

“King of Stonks” (Netflix Series)

“Uncle from Another World” (Netflix Anime)

July 7

“The Flash:” Season 8

“Karma’s World:” Season 3 (Netflix Family)

“VINLAND SAGA:” Season 1

July 8

“Boo, Bitch” (Netflix Series)

“Capitani:” Season 2 (Netflix Series)

“Dangerous Liaisons” (Netflix Film)

“How To Build a Sex Room” (Netflix Series)

“Incantation” (Netflix Film)

“Jewel” (Netflix Film)

“The Longest Night” (Netflix Series)

“Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls” (Netflix Film)

“The Sea Beast” (Netflix Film)

July 10

“12 Strong”

July 11

“For Jojo” (Netflix Film)

“Valley of the Dead” (Netflix Film)

July 12

“Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks” (Netflix Comedy)

“How to Change Your Mind” (Netflix Documentary)

“My Daughter’s Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

July 13

“Big Timber:” Season 2 (Netflix Series)

“D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” (Netflix Documentary)

“Hurts Like Hell” (Netflix Series)

“Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres” (Netflix Documentary)

“Sintonia:” Season 3 (Netflix Series)

“Under the Amalfi Sun” (Netflix Film)

Netflix

July 14

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix Family)

“Resident Evil” (Netflix Series)

July 15

“Alba” (Netflix Series)

“Country Queen” (Netflix Series)

“Farzar” (Netflix Series)

“Love Goals (Jaadugar)” (Netflix Film)

“Mom, Don’t Do That!” (Netflix Series)

“Persuasion” (Netflix Film)

“Remarriage & Desires” (Netflix Series)

“Uncharted”

July 16

“Umma”

July 18

“Live is Life” (Netflix Film)

“My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along” (Netflix Family)

“StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read” (Netflix Family)

“Too Old for Fairy Tales” (Netflix Film)

July 19

“David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak” (Netflix Comedy)

July 20

“Bad Exorcist:” Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Series)

“Virgin River:” Season 4 (Netflix Series)

July 21

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous:” Season 5 (Netflix Family)

Netflix

July 22

“Blown Away:” Season 3 (Netflix Series)

“The Gray Man” (Netflix Film)

“ONE PIECE:” New Episodes

July 25

“Gabby’s Dollhouse:” Season 5 (Netflix Family)

July 26

“August: Osage County”

“DI4RIES” (Netflix Series)

“Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl”

“Street Food: USA” (Netflix Documentary)

July 27

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches:” Season 4 (Netflix Series)

“Dream Home Makeover:” Season 3 (Netflix Series)

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (Netflix Documentary)

“Pipa” (Netflix Film)

“Rebelde:” Season 2 (Netflix Series)

July 28

“A Cut Above” (Netflix Film)

“Another Self” (Netflix Series)

“Keep Breathing” (Netflix Series)

“Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation” (Netflix Family)

July 29

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem:” Season 2 (Netflix Series)

“Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time” (Netflix Anime)

“The Entitled (Netflix Film)

“Fanático” (Netflix Series)

“Purple Hearts” (Netflix Film)

“Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series” (Netflix Family)

“Uncoupled” (Netflix Series)

July 31

“The Wretched”