Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Jonathan Bailey’s ‘Cats’ Pitch With a Different Suggestion: ‘Looks Pretty Phantom Like’ | Video

“Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey has his heart set on playing Rum Tum Tugger in “Cats” — but Andrew Lloyd Webber thinks he’d be a good fit for another of his iconic roles. In a video shared Saturday, Webber commented of Bailey’s pitch, “He looks pretty Phantom like to me.”

The reply came after Bailey identified Tugger as a role he hopes to portray one day.

“Well I think he would be great as the Tugger. I mean, providing he can make it really anarchic, because, as we all know, the Rum Tom Tugger being a curious cat will do the very opposite to what you ask him to do,” Webber said in reply.

“I know I’d love to work with him actually. He’s obviously doing wonderful stuff in that movie of ‘Wicked.’ Really brilliant,” Webber continued. “See, but I’m not sure whether or not he might have graduated from Tuggerland … what about the Phantom? Who knows? He looks pretty Phantom like to me.”

Webber hinted at a potential “Phantom of the Opera” film remake in June. While discussing “Sunset Boulevard” on BBC Radio 2, Webber noted, “I sense there’ll be a ‘Phantom of the Opera’ remake fairly soon. I think that might well happen.”

The 2004 “Phantom of the Opera” film adaptation starred Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum as the titular opera ghost and his muse, Christine Daaé, respectively.

Webber also noted an actor in their 40s would be required to make the production work. “I don’t think you want anyone too young as the story is about Christine mistaking the Phantom for her father. There’s no firm plan for it but I sense people are talking about it,” he explained.

For those wondering, Bailey is 37 years old. So, not far off from Webber’s desired casting age.