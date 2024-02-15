Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is facing criticism directed at his policies around gun control after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen piggybacked on an older tweet from the politician where he expressed approval of “responsible, law-abiding gun owners.” Since Wednesday’s shooting, there’s been a flood of sentiment expressing the need to analyze lax gun laws in the state. Cohen wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “How’s this working out Governor?”

How’s this working out Governor? https://t.co/Ph5aU7es8v — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 14, 2024

The full tweet from June of 2021 reads, “Missouri’s HB 85 puts those in Washington D.C. on notice that here in our state we support responsible, law-abiding gun owners, and that we oppose government overreach and any unlawful efforts to limit our access to firearms.”

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and cofounder of Everytown for Gun Safety, wrote, “This uniquely American hell was created by every lawmaker who supports lax gun laws.”

Parson’s attendance at the parade has brought him heat as well. Missourian Kyle Garner pointed out Parson’s attendance — and subsequent departure following the gunshots.

“Why’d you leave? It’s just some guns and we all know more guns = more safety,” Garner sarcastically wrote on X. “That’s what you’ve told us over and over, right? So why leave the safest place near all the guns to go cower in terror with fewer guns?”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was also in attendance at the parade, and she tweeted that she was evacuated safely, which also drew criticism.

Travis Kelce, tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs and now three-time Super Bowl winner, tweeted about the tragedy Wednesday.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce wrote. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Many users called on Kelce to further use his high-profile platform to call for gun law reform and better gun control policies. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted “Praying for Kansas City…” on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden released a statement on the tragic events on Wednesday.

“The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America. Nothing brings more of us together. And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings a joy that can’t be matched to the winning team and their supporters,” the president began. “For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas cuts deep in the American soul.”

Biden’s statement further emphasized, “It is time to act. … We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it.”

He also stressed that he and the First Lady are praying for those killed and injured.

Read more tweets criticizing the “good people with guns” and “thugs and criminals” mentality of politicians below:

What's more difficult than obtaining a gun in Missouri?



Renewing drivers license. Womens Heathcare. Pet adoption. Renewing plates. Enrolling your kid in local school. Buying cough medicine.



#Shooting

#Chiefs #KansasCityChiefsParade — MsMissTMichelle (@MsMissTee1) February 15, 2024

Dear Americans, if you want to stop mass shootings, you have to vote for Democrats at the local, state, and federal levels.



No skipping elections, no fake economic anxiety, no entertaining "conservatism."



It could save your kids' lives. #KansasCityChiefsParade — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) February 15, 2024