“Young Washington” — a biopic film that chronicles the origins of the first president of the United States, George Washington — is set to hit theaters July 4, 2026, from Angel Studios and Wonder Project, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Jon Erwin (“Jesus Revolution”) will direct the movie, and filming starts up this summer. Casting and production details have yet to be announced, but in an industry-first, tickets are actually on sale before the film has even been shot via Angel’s ticketing platform.

“I’ve dreamed of telling the powerful origin story of George Washington for nearly a decade. It’s a story of a true pioneer, which makes it the perfect project to partner on with the pioneers at Angel and their world-class distribution network,” Erwin said in a statement to TheWrap. “’Young Washington’ isn’t just a film—it’s a celebration of the American spirit and the miracle of the forging of our nation.”

Watch Erwin’s special message, which he delivers in front of Washington’s home in Mount Vernon, Virginia, below:

The film’s official logline reads as follows: “After making a tremendous mistake that triggers the French and Indian War, an ambitious 22-year-old George Washington must face his failures and find the courage to become the leader that will forge a nation.”

The movie will be produced by Chip Diggins alongside Erwin. Wonder Project is joined on the production side by 10 Ton Productions, led by Benton Crane, and 2521 Entertainment, led by Tyler Zacharia. Angel Studios will distribute theatrically worldwide.

“Our shared commitment to inspirational, powerful storytelling made ‘Young Washington’ an easy project to partner on with Wonder,” president of Angel Studios, Jordan Harmon, said. “George Washington helped shape our nation and so many of the American values we hold dear. I can’t imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday than by watching this adaptation of such a pivotal period in his young life.”

“At Wonder, innovation is at the heart of everything we do—not only in how we tell courageous stories that restore faith in things worth believing in, but also in how we engage with and serve our audience,” CEO of Wonder Project Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten said. “We’re proud to partner with Angel Studios in offering tickets for ‘Young Washington’ a full year ahead of its release, giving families and communities across the country the opportunity to come together and experience this powerful celebration of America’s first founder.”





