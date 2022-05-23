Angela Lansbury to Receive Honorary Tony Award

Angela Lansbury will be honored for her lifetime achievements at the 2022 Tony Awards.

The actress, who has won five Tonys over her 75-year career, will be receiving the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

“Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “From her groundbreaking role in ‘Mame; to her iconic performances in ‘Deuce’ and ‘Sweeney Todd,’ and most recently, in the revival of ‘A Little Night Music,’ Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957, when she starred in “Hotel Paradiso.” She won her first Tony less than a decade later for her 1966 performance in “Mame.” She also won Tonys for “Dear World” in 1969, “Gypsy” in 1974, and “Sweeney Todd” in 1979.

She returned to the stage in 2007, after a 23-year hiatus, to star in “Deuce.” She won a fifth Tony in 2009 for “Blithe Spirit.” Lansbury’s other more recently work in theater includes “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” and a 2013 Australian tour of “Driving Miss Daisy.”

During her break from Broadway, Lansbury continued acting on screen. From 1984-1996, she starred as Jessica Fletcher on “Murder, She Wrote,” the longest-running detective drama series in TV history.

She has taken on a host of other iconic roles, including the voice of Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast.” Lansbury made her film debut at the age of 17, when she appeared in “Gaslight.” Since then, her credits have come to include “National Velvet,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” “The Harvey Girls,” “State of the Union,” “Samson and Delilah,” “The Court Jester,” “The Long, Hot Summer,” “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Death on The Nile.”

In addition to her five Tony Awards, she has 6 Golden Globes, 3 Oscar nominations, and 18 Emmy nominations. In 2013, she received an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures.

The 75th annual Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Ariana DeBose will host.