Angelica Ross to Star in ‘Chicago,’ Becoming First Openly Trans Woman to Lead a Broadway Musical

The ”Pose“ breakout and ”American Horror Story“ star joins the production in its 25th year

| August 4, 2022 @ 8:51 AM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Angelica Ross attends the 2022 Ali Forney Center's "A Place At The Table" Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Angelica Ross is set to make history as the first openly trans woman to lead a Broadway show, stepping into the shoes of the iconic Roxie Hart of “Chicago.”

Now in its 25th year, “Chicago” and its leading nightclub dancer-turned-murderess Roxie have regularly cast buzzy headliners, most recently with Pamela Anderson, who wrapped her eight-week stint earlier this year. But never before has the role been played by a transgender actress.

Enter “Pose” fan-favorite and Ryan Murphy regular Ross (also of “American Horror Story” fame), who’s scheduled to lead the musical for eight weeks, beginning Sept. 12 and wrapping Nov. 6 at the Ambassador Theatre. “Chicago” marks Ross’ Broadway debut.

“Chicago” follows the intrepid musical adventures of criminal and wannabe star Roxie Hart as she adjusts to life behind bars and tries to make another killing with the help of celebrity defense attorney Billy Flynn and her frenemy cellmate, jazz performer and fellow murderess Velma Kelly.

Ross is no stranger to pushing boundaries for the LGBTQ community. The founder and CEO of TransTech, the first trans-led nonprofit and job-training organization for trans people in tech, Ross is also a singer, songwriter, and outspoken human rights advocate.

