hbo max animators

"Infinity Train," "Mao Mao" and "Summer Camp Island" (HBO Max)

Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge

by | August 29, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Showrunners and agents say company’s efforts to reduce debt are harming relationships with talent

Ian Jones-Quartey is used to seeing fan art and TikTok videos of his Cartoon Network show “O.K. K.O.: Let’s Be Heroes” on social media, but on Aug. 17 he found out something far more sobering from his fans: His show was one of three dozen titles that Warner Bros. Discovery had abruptly pulled from HBO Max as the company looks to reduce costs following its $43 billion merger earlier this year.

“It was a real shock for me, but I think even more for the fans,” Jones-Quartey told TheWrap. “The show finished on television three years ago, but more people were slowly finding it through HBO Max since then. It was becoming a cult show.”

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

