Anna Nicole Smith Inc. Accuses Von Dutch of Using Late Star’s Likeness Without Permission

Anna Nicole Smith Inc. has filed a complaint against Von Dutch, accusing the apparel company of using the late star’s name and image more than 100 times in order to sell clothes since her death in February 2007.

In the court documents, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday and obtained by TheWrap, Smith’s property rights holder claimed VD violated California Civil Code by knowingly and negligently using her likeness without permission — and they want them to stop.

Interestingly, Smith’s team noted the late model and actress’ brand still has such “tremendous commercial value” that they cannot accurately determine the economic impact of the unauthorized ads, which included “commercial website, stores and other peer-to-peer e-commerce websites.”

For instance, they specifically entered this Facebook post as Exhibit A.

ANS Inc. is seeking damages and attorneys’ fees, as well as the revenue and profits VD made from the Smith-related advertisements. Von Dutch did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Smith died on Feb. 8, 2007, in Hollywood, Florida, due to a combination of drug intoxication. She was 39.