Anne Hathaway Takes a Spill on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Set and Promptly Makes Fun of It With ‘Princess Diaries’ Throwback | Video

Anne Hathaway had a pretty big fall while shooting “The Devil Wears Prada 2” this week, but don’t worry, she’s taking it in stride. In fact, the actress made fun of herself by pointing out that it’s not the first time she’s famously fallen on set.

Hathaway’s fall was captured on Wednesday by paparazzi. In the footage, she is exiting a building and, as she starts to take the shallow few steps down, her shoe’s heel apparently breaks and she wipes out. Hathaway quickly recovered, signaling she was OK.

So, on Thursday, she posted a clip from “The Princess Diaries,” in which her character Mia Thermopolis slips while walking up and down a set of bleachers. Hathaway captioned the clip “How it started …” before stitching the more recent clip with “How it’s going.”

In the caption, she joked, “Twenty years later, still falling for you” alongside a heart emoji.

Now, there’s always the possibility that the fall was scripted, as a nod from “The Devil Wears Prada 2” to “The Princess Diaries.” Hathaway is famously an award-winning actress and can be convincing.

But, the video footage of her more recent fall, which appears to come from an onlooker, outright says “watching the queen herself take a tumble like a champ,” and the crew can be seen rushing to her. She also did not clarify that it was a stunt in her post.

It’s also important to remember that the fall in “The Princess Diaries” was very real. Hathaway actually slipped while filming, but laughed it off and encouraged co-star Heather Matarazzo to keep going, and the entire moment made it into the final film.

So, for now, it appears that our Queen of Genovia is just a little bit clumsy every now and then. Royalty — they’re just like us.

