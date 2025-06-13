GKids Celebrates Its Most Ambitious Annecy Yet, With 4 Acquisition Titles and 3 Films in Competition | Exclusive

GKIDS, a global leader in acquiring and maintaining one of the greatest, most acclaimed animation libraries, had a banner year at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The company acquired four films out of the festival – “All You Need Is Kill,” “Another World,” “Chao” and “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain.” This is on top of films that were presented at the festival that were co-produced by GKIDS, “100 Meters,” “Allah Is Not Obliged” and “Sunny.” There was also a 4K restoration of cult classic “Angel’s Egg” from 1985, written and directed by Mamoru Oshii.

The collected titles are “a testament to the company’s unyielding commitment to the animated art form,” according to an official release.

“As GKIDS has evolved, our mission has remained the same: to champion the best animation from around the world from the most exciting talent. We’re proud to have that mission illustrated at this year’s Annecy,” said Rodney Uhler, GKIDS’ Director of Acquisitions and Development, in a Friday statement. “While these films are each unique works of art, they give us hope that the broader animation landscape is as vibrant as ever. A GKIDS film is an intimate, emotional French gem, an action-packed, futuristic epic from Japan, an imaginative world from emerging talent in Hong Kong and everything in between. We’re thrilled these titles can be showcased at this festival and look forward to bringing them to audiences in the future.”

The scope of projects is what is truly amazing – everything from the gently surreal drama of “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” to sports drama “100 Meters” to the post-apocalyptic alien invasion of “All You Need Is Kill,” and everything in between. Then there’s “Angel’s Egg,” from the creator of “Ghost in the Shell,” which is being restored 40 years after its initial release. Also, “Chao” is set in “a futuristic world where humans and mermaids coexist,” so think about that for a minute.

GKIDS has been responsible for recent favorites like Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning masterpiece “The Boy and the Heron;” “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time,” the fourth and final film in the incredible “Rebuild of Evangelion” film series; and Naoko Yamada’s “The Colors Within.” Upcoming films include a re-release of live-action “Godzilla” film “Shin Godzilla,” from “Neon Genesis Evangelion” creator Hideaki Anno and much more.