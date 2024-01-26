Annette Bening will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award at the 11th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, MUAHS announced Friday. The news came on the heels of Bening’s Best Actress Oscar nomination for “Nyad,” in which she plays long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad.

“Nyad” was nominated for Best Contemporary Make-Up and Best Contemporary Hair Styling at the MUAHS Awards, but it did not receive an Oscar nomination in that category.

The Distinguished Artisan Award is presented to an actor or filmmaker whose collaboration with make-up artists and hair stylists has “enhanced and created memorable characters throughout their career,” according to the MUAHS release. Previous honorees include Gary Oldman, Guillermo Del Toro, Eddie Murphy and Johnny Depp.

“Annette Bening brings fascinating characters to life on the screen with each stunning performance and has won the hearts of moviegoers around the world,” Julie Socash, president of the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, said in a statement. “Her talent and versatility as an actress, from a beguiling Hollywood starlet to a driven marathon swimmer, have been matched by her commitment to her craft, making her a true inspiration to all guild make-up artists and hair stylists.”

The award will be presented at the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Beverly Hilton. Other honorary awards at that ceremony will be presented to make-up artists Michael Westmore (the Vanguard Award) and Kevin Haney (Lifetime Achievement Award) and hair stylist Ora T. Green (Lifetime Achievement Award).