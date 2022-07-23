Our first look at the characters from “Ant-Man 3” arrived ahead of Marvel Studios’ big Hall H panel on Saturday, revealing not only the presence of Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror but the addition of Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie Lang all suited up.

The big reveal comes courtesy of the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” poster unveiled by artist Andy Park.

Kathryn Newton (“13 Reasons Why”) fills the role of Cassie in the third “Ant-Man” film, aging the character up after Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang disappeared in the quantum real during the Thanos blip.

Just as in the comics, it appears she takes on a superheroic role in the latest sequel alongside Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, although it’s unclear if she’ll be going by the moniker of Stinger.

Oh and who’s that looming large overhead? That’s Kang the Conqueror, first introduced in last year’s “Loki” Disney+ series – kind of. The finale of that show found Loki (Tom Hiddleston) coming face-to-face with a being controlling the universal timeline known as He Who Remains. And while Loki killed him, He Who Remains warned of other variants of himself – including Kang – who would spell doom for Loki and his pals.

Kang could very well be the next Thanos-like villain for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps we’ll learn more at Marvel’s big Hall H panel tonight, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Peyton Reed returns to direct “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” with a cast that also includes Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Murray. The film is set for release on Feb. 17, 2023.