How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Have?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Phase 5 of the MCU officially begins with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and that means the return of post-credits scenes. But if you’re here, you know they’ve never really left, even with the TV shows. What you want to know is how many stings to expect from this threequel.

Indeed, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” lives up to its name, largely taking place in the Quantum Realm, after Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) figures out how to send a signal down to the microscopic dimension. There, they encounter Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is set to be the new Thanos for the Multiverse Saga.

For the record, this is a different character than the one Majors portrayed in Season 1 of “Loki.” There, he played He Who Remains, a variant of Kang who has spent his entire existence trying to keep the more dangerous versions of himself at bay. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to you to learn he’s the center of both post-credit scenes of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Yes, we said both. There are two post-credits scenes you need to be on the lookout for once the credits roll for the film. Don’t worry, we won’t spoil the content of them for you here.

The first, as has become custom, is technically a mid-credits scene. It comes shortly after the principal cast names in the credits. The second is a true post-credits scene, coming once the entire credits sequence has finished. (We know we said we wouldn’t spoil the contents for you here, but then again, if you were a fan of “Loki” on Disney+, you definitely don’t want to miss this second one).

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Friday, February 17.