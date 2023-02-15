“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star Evangeline Lilly says male stars only complain about wearing costumes because “they’re not used to suffering for beauty.”

Lilly joined “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and discussed her reprising her role as Hope van Dyne and opened up about her comfortability when wearing her character’s costume, a topic actors often comment on — whether it’s positive or negative. However, the most notable Hollywood superhero actors who have seemingly made the most complaints have been men. Lilly says it’s because males aren’t used to the beauty standards that often impact women.

“I think the reason that people complain about their costumes is because ‘people’ are mostly male ‘people,’” said Lilly, who mentioned that she’s even napped in her costume. “And they’re not used to suffering for beauty. They’re not used to being, you know, like corseted into a gown.”

Over the years, actors including Jason Momoa, George Clooney, Mark Ruffalo and more have shared their transgressions about wearing their super suits. One of the most notable cases, Momoa mentioned that it was difficult even going to the bathroom in his Aquaman suit.

“It looks like it’s easy to pee in that, but really it’s not. And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging,” Momoa said in a 2018 interview. “You’ve gotta be really good at holding it,”