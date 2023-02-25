We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Box Office Shrinks Over 70% in Second Weekend

If estimates hold, Marvel’s latest film will have had the worst second weekend drop of any superhero film with a $100 million-plus opening

| February 25, 2023 @ 8:21 AM
ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania

Disney/Marvel Studios

The mixed reception to Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is taking a greater toll on its box office than anticipated. The film grossed just $8.2 million on its second Friday — a colossal 82% drop from its $46.4 million opening day — and its weekend total is projected to drop 71% from $106 million last weekend to $30 million this weekend.

If that number holds, “Quantumania” will have suffered the largest second weekend percentage drop of any Marvel Studios release and any superhero film with a domestic opening weekend of over $100 million.

While hardcore fans turned out as they reliably do on opening weekend and have boosted the film’s audience Rotten Tomatoes score to 84%, the B CinemaScore grade and 3.5/5 PostTrak score suggested that casual audience interest would drop as it did for DC’s “Black Adam” last year. But these weekend totals are below the $35-38 million that analysts had predicted and suggest that “Quantumania” will not make much more than $200 million in North America as March blockbusters like “Creed III” peel away audience attention in the coming weeks.

‘Cocaine Bear’ Writer Jimmy Warden on the One Line He Wouldn’t Cross With True Crime Story
Also Read:
‘Cocaine Bear’ Writer Jimmy Warden on the One Line He Wouldn’t Cross With True Crime Story

It is possible that Universal’s “Cocaine Bear” played a secondary role in this big drop for “Quantumania” as competition for general audiences, particularly the young male moviegoers that usually show up for blockbusters.

Elizabeth Banks’ R-rated comedy thriller earned $7.6 million on its opening day from 3,534 theaters and is now estimated for a $21 million opening weekend. Trackers had projected an opening in the mid-to-high teens for “Cocaine Bear” with the chance of reaching $20 million if word-of-mouth was strong enough, and it seems that this film has done just that.

Still, early reception suggests a frontloaded run for “Cocaine Bear” similar to the one that “Quantumania” is facing. While Rotten Tomatoes scores are generally positive at 70% critics and 75% audience, CinemaScore polls returned a tepid B-. With 95 minutes of a cocaine-addicted bear mauling hapless humans, the appeal of “Cocaine Bear” may be limited beyond its opening weekend crowd, though it should be able to turn a decent profit against its $35 million production budget.

Cinemark Reports $99 Million Loss Despite ‘Avatar 2’ Box Office Success
Also Read:
Cinemark Reports $99 Million Loss Despite ‘Avatar 2’ Box Office Success

In third on the box office charts is Lionsgate/Kingdom Story Company’s “Jesus Revolution,” which is beating projections with a industry estimated $14.5 million opening weekend from 2,475 theaters. The movie earned $6.95 million on opening day, including $3.3 million from sneak preview screenings on Wednesday and Thursdsay.

The true story faith-based film retells the “Jesus Revolution” movement of the early 70s that sought to connect Christianity to hippie culture. As with most faith-based films, “Jesus Revolution” got mixed reviews from critics with a 55% Rotten Tomatoes score but rave reception from Christian audiences with an A+ on CinemaScore and a 99% audience RT score.

Will ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Wish’ Split Moviegoers? Disney Believes There’s Room for Both
Also Read:
Will ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Wish’ Split Moviegoers? Disney Believes There’s Room for Both