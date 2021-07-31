Anthony Barajas, 19-Year-Old TikTok Star, Dies After Movie Theater Shooting

Anthony Barajas, the 19-year-old TikTok star shot during a Monday night screening of “The Forever Purge” in Corona, California, has died of his injuries, Corona police confirmed on Saturday.

Barajas and Rylee Goodrich, 18, were having their first date at a screening of “The Forever Purge” on Monday at The Crossings mall in Corona when they were both shot in the head in what authorities described as “an unprovoked attack.”

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, while Barajas was rush to a local hospital and on life support until late Friday night.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested on Tuesday night for suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery. Authorities found a firearm at his house and matched the weapon to the one used during the shooting. He is held on bail at $2 million. Police do not think that Jimenez knew either of the victims.

“The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends,” the Corona police statement said in a statement on Saturday, adding that they are working with Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to add an additional first-degree murder charge against Jimenez.

Workers at the theater discovered the bodies of Barajas and Goodrich while they were cleaning up the theater after the screening. That theater had been mostly empty, with less than 10 people inside.

Barajas was popular on social media for his humor, with almost 1 million followers on TikTok. He attended Mater Dei High in Santa Ana and played soccer.

Goodrich’s father, David Goodrich, told DailyMail.com that the couple was on their first date when they attended the movie together after meeting at a party over the Fourth of July weekend.